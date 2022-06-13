ART For YOUth Returns To Oswego

OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego’s ART for YOUth program returns for 2022.

Come create and hang with friends this summer at the AAO in their new classroom and art studios. The instructors will provide techniques to develop skills across several mediums, such as ceramics, sculpture, painting, drawing and printmaking.

Get inspiration from historical and contemporary art, and from like-minded friends. Unique experiences and artistic explorations will develop critical thinking skills, communication, and appreciation for arts. For older students, expand the foundational skills needed to create a successful art portfolio. Hone knowledge of color, perspective, value, and the elements of design to make art from both the imagination or direct observation.

Two Age Groups:

8 to 12 year olds meet from 10 am – noon

13 and up meet from noon – 2 pm

Week 1: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, July 12 – 14 Week 2: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, July 19 – 21

Fees: $40 per student for both weeks or $20 per student for your choice of one week. Students bring their own snacks.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...