OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest until Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The contest is FREE and open to anyone 18 years or older who lives in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego. Cash prizes will be awarded and the winning play may be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theatre in the Oswego Civic Arts Center in the coming year. For a complete set of rules and guidelines contact the following email address: [email protected]

Contest rules are as following:

The contest is FREE and open to any playwright who is 18 years or older and resides or attends college in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, or Oswego. All plays must be based on original concepts (no adaptions or verse plays), unpublished and otherwise unproduced. Only one entry per writer will be considered. Script guidelines:

One act, single set, with a run time of 20 to 30 minutes.

Story consists of no more than eight characters.

Must be written so it can be staged with minimal set.

The content, theme, and time period is at the discretion of the writer.

All entries must include a cover page which includes the name of the play, name of the playwright, and an updated address, phone number, and email address. The writer of the winning play automatically gives permission to the Oswego Players, Inc. to make copies of the script for rehearsal purposes if the play is produced in their theater.* Provided there are a sufficient number of entries submitted to the contest (minimum of 6) the following cash prizes will be awarded:

2 nd Prize: $150.00

Prize: $75.00 * Consistent with the goals of the Oswego Players, Inc. it is their desire to stage a live production of the winning entry within a year of its selection. However, the organization reserves the right to opt out of this provision due to mitigating circumstances such as (but not limited to) community health crises or building maintenance issues which cause closure of the building for extended periods.

Submissions must be received by June 15th of the contest year and can be done either electronically or through the mail.

Send electronically to [email protected]

Or send by mail to Oswego Players Playwriting Contest, P.O. Box 183, Oswego NY 13126

