Auburn Chamber Orchestra Concert To Perform October 22

AUBURN, NY – The Auburn Chamber Orchestra (ACO) will perform a concert entitled “Symphonic Masterpieces” on Sunday, October 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at The Rev Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 East Lake Road, Auburn, New York.

This concert, conducted by Dr. Victor Vallo, Jr., will feature an exciting program of musical masterpieces by a number of great classical composers such as Beethoven, Brahms, Suppe, Rossini, Barber, and Herold. The audience will recognize a number of famous melodies that have been performed and enjoyed for hundreds of years!

The Auburn Chamber Orchestra is in its 37th Concert Season. The orchestra’s

musicians come from a wide range of age groups, communities and professions.

This family-friendly event, which is open to the general public, is free with donations greatly appreciated. For further information about Auburn Chamber Orchestra, please go to www.auburnchamberorchestra.com or visit us on Facebook. COVID-19 health and safety protocols in effect at the time of the concert will be followed.

