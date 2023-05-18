Oswego, NY – Renowned mental health advocate and author Matt Griffin is set to be the guest speaker at the upcoming Mental Health & Wellness Fair hosted by the Oswego County Prevention Coalition.

The fair is scheduled for June 3rd from 10am to 2pm at the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center in Oswego, NY, is free for all attendees, and light food will be available.

Along with various vendors who specialize in mental health and wellness, the fair aims to connect community members with local mental health professionals and raise awareness about positive mental health practices.

Griffin, a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and former police officer, is the owner of Journey Speaking and Books, and is dedicated to changing the culture surrounding mental health for members of the military, emergency services, and law enforcement.

A father, a former Navy Special Forces Rescue Swimmer, law enforcement officer, an undercover cop who spent years pretending to be someone he was not, Griffin decided he had nothing left to offer his ex-wife, his family, his friends, or his community. But God had bigger plans — and a chance phone call only hours before he decided he’d crawl into his SUV and put his gun to his head, stopped him in his tracks, and changed his life and the lives of thousands of others.



Attendees at the fair will have the opportunity to hear from Griffin and learn more about his book “The Journey to Midnight.”

The #1 Amazon bestselling memoir is about Griffin’s childhood journey from the inner city and poverty to a lacrosse scholarship at Morristown-Beard, one of the richest, most prestigious high schools in the country, to the US Navy, then a career as a law enforcement officer and undercover cop. Matt shares the heartbreak of divorce, the joy of single fatherhood, the dark streets of the drug world, and the thing that almost killed him, and kills 22 military veterans per day: Suicide.

For more information about the event, please contact [email protected].

