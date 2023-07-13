OSWEGO COUNTY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County will be holding a free beginner’s canning workshop on Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the county extension office located on 3288 Main Street, Mexico. This workshop is sponsored by the CCE Oswego Master Gardener Volunteer Program and will provide a basic introduction to canning for gardeners.

Guest speaker will be Jan Smith, a long-time Master Gardener for CCE Oswego County. Jan is certified in food preservation and will be sharing best practices, including food safety guidelines, canning equipment, cost effectiveness, different canning methods, and what food items from the garden are easiest to preserve. During the class, Jan will also be doing a canning demonstration with a focus on jams and jellies. There will be plenty of time for questions during the Q&A session.

Registration is required to attend this in-person educational program. Seating is limited to 16 people and availability is on a first come, first served basis. Please go to thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2023/08/12/beginners- canning-workshop or scan the QR code. For more information or if you need assistance with online registration, please contact Joshua Vrooman, Agriculture Community Educator, through email at [email protected] or by calling 315-963-7286 ext. 200.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs. For more information, please call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org.

