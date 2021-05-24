HANNIBAL, NY– Despite the challenges of participating in a mostly virtual season with the Oswego County Academic Youth League, the team representing Hannibal High School didn’t miss a beat and was recently crowned overall champion.

Throughout the year, the Hannibal team competed in various academic challenges against students from nearly every school district in Oswego County. Each competition had a unique theme and required teams to apply their general knowledge, problem-solving skills, communication and teamwork ability to earn points. Whether it was a trivia-style competition or an escape room mystery, the team from Hannibal was always among the top, earning one first-place title, two second places, and a third-place finish in the four separate events.

“Based on the overall performance during the competitions, the Hannibal team earned the top ranking for the season,” said Hannibal OCAY League advisor Lisa Mason. “We are so proud of our students who represented our school district in such a tremendous way. They persevered during a season unlike any other, and they thrived.”

Mason extended a congratulations to the following students who participated in the competitions throughout the year: Robert Andocs, Andrew Blodgett, Austin Calkins, Emma Deloff, Marc Fellows, Mason Garbus, Thomas Kenyon, Aidan Majeski, Lucas Mason, Jordan McCombie, Phillip Nosko and Zoey Pullen.

