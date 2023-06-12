OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, the Hannibal Free Library and the Hannibal Family Events Committee present a Summer Bash on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hannibal Town Hall, located at 824 Co. Rte. 34.

A variety of activities will be offered at the free event, including a bounce house, putt-putt golf, chalk drawing, bubble-blowing and more. There will be live music by Greg & Patty and Friends from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Jeff the Magic Man performs a magic show at 1 p.m.

Along with activities, participants are provided with lunch, cotton candy and popsicles. Tops Friendly Markets in Hannibal is donating food for the event, and Backyard Recreations is sponsoring putt-putt golf.

Information will also be available about the Hannibal Free Library’s summer reading program, which kicks off at Summer Bash.

Registration is required for the event. To register, visit https://forms.gle/iKH1UkA7d6S1LsbW9.

For more information, contact Tiffany Halstead at [email protected] or Nicole Shue at [email protected].

