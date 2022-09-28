C.V. Abbott’s Debut Novel, ‘Blood & Lust’ Now Available

September 28, 2022 ChirelloMarketing

OSWEGO COUNTY – Local author Craig V. Abbott II’s debut adult fiction novel, “Blood & Lust: The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume,” a modern vampire tale, is right on time for the Halloween season.

 “A bored, middle-aged Manhattanite gets more than he bargained for when he crosses paths with the most beautiful woman he has ever seen,” Abbott said. “Her dark and dangerous existence as a vampire will take his mortal life down a treacherous path.”

According to Olympia Publishers, Rick Blume is a lazy, bored 36-year-old in New York who has never had a girlfriend, or any kind of excitement in his life while he drifts along as a junior sales executive with a beverage company.

This twisting, layered tale explores the supernatural world that is just beyond our reach. Read an excerpt, here: https://craigvabbott.com.

 As with a fictional wizard, Abbott is the real-life “boy who lived.”

Born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, (SMA), Abbott’s parents were told he wouldn’t survive to see his second birthday, yet he just celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Author Craig V. Abbott II

Along the way, he has overcome many obstacles. He was mainstreamed in school instead of being segregated; and he graduated right on time with his friends. He was able to attend his high school prom with his sweetheart, and although experts said he could never learn to play the guitar, he is a self-taught guitar instructor with his own rock band.

Though confined to a wheelchair, his mind takes him on limitless adventures which he shares adventures with his reading public. He draws his inspiration from devouring the Goosebumps series as a child and he has had an enduring obsession with “all things spooky” and a fixation on vampires as an adult.

“The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume” is just the first in the “Blood & Lust” series, Abbott said. “The human mind has an infinite capacity to be frightened by and fascinated with the supernatural.”

The book is available from Olympiapublishers.com, Amazon.com, and Barnes and Noble. For more information on Abbott, visit craigvabbott.com, or his  Facebook page at “Craig V. Abbott II.”

Print this entry

About ChirelloMarketing 939 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.