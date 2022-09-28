C.V. Abbott’s Debut Novel, ‘Blood & Lust’ Now Available

OSWEGO COUNTY – Local author Craig V. Abbott II’s debut adult fiction novel, “Blood & Lust: The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume,” a modern vampire tale, is right on time for the Halloween season.

“A bored, middle-aged Manhattanite gets more than he bargained for when he crosses paths with the most beautiful woman he has ever seen,” Abbott said. “Her dark and dangerous existence as a vampire will take his mortal life down a treacherous path.”

According to Olympia Publishers, Rick Blume is a lazy, bored 36-year-old in New York who has never had a girlfriend, or any kind of excitement in his life while he drifts along as a junior sales executive with a beverage company.

This twisting, layered tale explores the supernatural world that is just beyond our reach. Read an excerpt, here: https://craigvabbott.com.

As with a fictional wizard, Abbott is the real-life “boy who lived.”

Born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, (SMA), Abbott’s parents were told he wouldn’t survive to see his second birthday, yet he just celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Along the way, he has overcome many obstacles. He was mainstreamed in school instead of being segregated; and he graduated right on time with his friends. He was able to attend his high school prom with his sweetheart, and although experts said he could never learn to play the guitar, he is a self-taught guitar instructor with his own rock band.

Though confined to a wheelchair, his mind takes him on limitless adventures which he shares adventures with his reading public. He draws his inspiration from devouring the Goosebumps series as a child and he has had an enduring obsession with “all things spooky” and a fixation on vampires as an adult.

“The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume” is just the first in the “Blood & Lust” series, Abbott said. “The human mind has an infinite capacity to be frightened by and fascinated with the supernatural.”

The book is available from Olympiapublishers.com, Amazon.com, and Barnes and Noble. For more information on Abbott, visit craigvabbott.com, or his Facebook page at “Craig V. Abbott II.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...