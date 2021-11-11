Canale’s Restaurant, Oswego, has joined participating eateries in Oswego County where a portion of the proceeds benefits Friends of Oswego County Hospice, (FOOCH), said Elena Twiss, executive director.

“We appreciate Nick Canale’s longstanding support by generously sharing a portion of their proceeds to help the patients we serve on November 16,” Twiss said. “This year, we are grateful to also have Blue Moon Grill, Mimi’s Drive-In, Stones Candies, Damiano’s Eatery, and Tavern on the Lock in this fundraiser which began on Nov. 3 and runs through Nov. 18.”

This year’s schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 3, Blue Moon Grill, Fulton, will donate a portion from all lunch, dinner, dine in and takeout orders.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, Mimi’s Drive-in, Fulton, will donate a portion of proceeds from meals served that day.

Monday, Nov. 15, Stone’s Candies, Oswego, will donate a portion of that day’s proceeds.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, Canale’s Restaurant will donate 20% of each dine in or take-out order only with coupon. The coupon is available for download and printing from the FOOCH website: www.friendsofhospice.org, or from their Facebook Page under “Friends of Oswego County Hospice – Local Business”. You can also download it here: Canales Hospice Coupon

Wednesday, Nov. 17, Damiano’s Eatery, Mexico, will donate a portion of proceeds from all orders that day, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tavern on the Lock, Fulton, will donate a portion of dinner and dine-in orders that day.

Thursday, Nov. 18, RFH’s Hide-A-Way, Phoenix, will donate a portion of all sales that day in memory of Darlene J. Clark, an employee’s mother.

Friends of Oswego County Hospice is the giving hand to enhance the time patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and volunteer support to the Oswego County Hospice Program. For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related