MEXICO, NY – The Project Explore, CTE Advantage and various Career and Technical Education programs at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation are collaborating on a farm to table learning experience for students.

Deaton’s Agway, local to Pulaski, New York, recently donated seeds to Project Explore and CTE Advantage students, who organized and distributed some of them to local non-for-profits, but also planted some of them in their class greenhouse.

When the produce is ready for harvesting, the class will work with the Culinary Arts program to develop recipes using the ingredients for a full farm-to-table experience.

And the collaboration between programs doesn’t end there – Welding Technology did the framework for the wagon; Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation will help plow and prep the field in the spring and still Construction Technology built the class’ storage shed.

“It’s a great experience for the students,” said Instructor Carolyn Deary-Petrocci. “They are learning about different species of seeds and how much agriculture has changed the trades.”

