Catholic Charities Hosts ‘Tricks,Trucks & Treats’ Spooktacular Oct. 27

Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is hosting “Tricks, Trucks & Treats,” 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27, it was announced by Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director.

“This new, free event is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety of free family activities and a costume contest and take advantage of a one-day sale at our thrift store,” Pekow said. “There will be several food trucks on-hand with a variety of offerings. Food truck purchases are at visitors’ own cost. Please wear your Halloween costume and prepare to have fun.”

The event will include a DJ and dancing, games and candy, prizes, a costume contest, an indoor yard sale, free car seat safety checks, and more, Pekow said.

The event is sponsored in cooperation with the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board.

Catholic Charities and the Community and Family Resource Center are located at 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.

For more information on their services, or supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980, or visit https://ccoswego.com and find them on Facebook.

