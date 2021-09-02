Catholic Charities Presents Chicken BBQ, Fall Family Festival Sept. 11, With Classic Cars, Motorcycles, Free Family Activities

Catholic Charities of Oswego County is sponsoring a Fall Family Festival featuring a chicken barbeque, classic cars, motorcycles, and other activities, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sat. Sept. 11 at 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.

“This event began as a chicken barbeque, but it has now evolved to be a family friendly festival that features a variety of free activities for youth and families,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “We’ll be selling delicious barbeque chicken for $12 a dinner that sold out last year, but folks will now have the chance to enjoy seeing the cars and motorcycles, and admission is free. Our thrift store will be open, and there will be free raffle baskets for kids and a 50-50 drawing, plus fried dough, cotton candy, and a bake sale. This is all in concert with our new Community and Family Resource Center, which serves as a hub for a variety of family services and support.”

“Catholic Charities was founded in 1930 and has expanded its agency with many programs and services that have touched thousands of children, families and individuals throughout Oswego County,” Pekow said. “Generous gifts and donations to Catholic Charities have supported more than 160,000 children, woman and men in need. For information, contact Pekow at [email protected], 598-3980.

