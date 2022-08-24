Cayuga Community College Announces Graduates In Class Of 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – With the conclusion of the Summer 2022 term, Cayuga Community College has officially announced the students who earned their degrees as members of the College’s Class of 2022.
Listed below are students from Oswego County who graduated in December 2021, January 2022, May 2022, or August 2022.
Associate of Applied Science
Ethan Abelgore, of Fulton
Alyssa Cheeley, of Oswego
Erica Coe, of Parish
Melissa Duran, of Oswego
Kaylee Foster, of Fulton
Darien Franke, of Pennellville
Kaitlyn Gunther, of Oswego
Trent Harrington, of Parish
Mackenzie Hoegler, of Oswego
Brittany Holliday, of Fulton
Renatta Kent, of Fulton
Amber LaNigra, of Central Square
Kimberly Maitland, of Oswego
Michelle Mannino, of Oswego
Abigail Meaker, of Phoenix
Anna Mulcahey, of Oswego
Anna Mullin, of Altmar
Bryce Nixon, of Constantia
Alyse Oostdyk, of Oswego
Erin Pickrell, of Fulton
Ashlee Pluff, of Fulton
James Priest IV, of Parish
Ellen Raff, of Fulton
Bayley Raponi, of Fulton
Cali Rodriguez, of Oswego
Kelsey Rosenbarker, of Fulton
Ashley Skahen, of Fulton
Jacob St. Laurent, of Phoenix
William Stoutenger, of Fulton
Shawna Vachon, of Oswego
James Wallace, of Central Square
Heather Walters, of Phoenix
Associate of Arts
Alyssa Beckwith, of Oswego
Kimberly Bednarz, of Fulton
Autumn Beechner, of Fulton
Tyler Bera, of Oswego
Krista Burkard, of Fulton
Amanda Carey, of Oswego
Logan Chetney, of Fulton
Megan Coe, of Mexico
Allison Collins, of Fulton
Allyssa Copeland, of Oswego
Ryan Corsoniti, of Hannibal
Victoria Crisafulli, of Oswego
Cole Daniels, of Fulton
Sara Delbrocco, of Oswego
Haley Faith, of Oswego
Haley Heppell, of Fulton
Kadin Hotchkiss, of Fulton
Akira Huber, of Oswego
Ashley Johnson, of Oswego
Dustin Kavanaugh, of Oswego
Jacob Kelly, of Oswego
Lori Lamb, of Oswego
Ashley Lyons, of Oswego
Nicole Mistico, of Fulton
Mikayla Myers, of Oswego
Justin Patrick, of Oswego
Taylor Peterson, of Oswego
Theresa Race, of Hannibal
Savanna Reser, of Oswego
Kaileigh Roy, of Oswego
Presley Slimmer, of Oswego
Steven Thompson, of Fulton
Jill Watkins, of Fulton
Jacob Weigand, of Oswego
Associate of Science
Madison Bouchard, of Oswego
Abigail Divens, of Mexico
Alaina Galutz, of Oswego
Marihya Herrick, of Central Square
Kelly Lawton, of Pennellville
Chloe Lytle, of Pennellville
Danielle Parker, of Oswego
Skyler Patnode, of Phoenix
Katelyn Perkins, of Fulton
Lukas Rising, of Pennellville
Matthew Saccone, of Parish
Emma Sushereba-Wilson, of Oswego
Brendan Todt, of Fulton
Jerrett Williams, of Fulton
Andrew Woodruff, of Fulton
Alex Wurster, of Central Square
Certificate
James Wallace, of Central Square
About Cayuga Community College
Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.