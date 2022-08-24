Cayuga Community College Announces Graduates In Class Of 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – With the conclusion of the Summer 2022 term, Cayuga Community College has officially announced the students who earned their degrees as members of the College’s Class of 2022.

Listed below are students from Oswego County who graduated in December 2021, January 2022, May 2022, or August 2022.

Associate of Applied Science

Ethan Abelgore, of Fulton

Alyssa Cheeley, of Oswego

Erica Coe, of Parish

Melissa Duran, of Oswego

Kaylee Foster, of Fulton

Darien Franke, of Pennellville

Kaitlyn Gunther, of Oswego

Trent Harrington, of Parish

Mackenzie Hoegler, of Oswego

Brittany Holliday, of Fulton

Renatta Kent, of Fulton

Amber LaNigra, of Central Square

Kimberly Maitland, of Oswego

Michelle Mannino, of Oswego

Abigail Meaker, of Phoenix

Anna Mulcahey, of Oswego

Anna Mullin, of Altmar

Bryce Nixon, of Constantia

Alyse Oostdyk, of Oswego

Erin Pickrell, of Fulton

Ashlee Pluff, of Fulton

James Priest IV, of Parish

Ellen Raff, of Fulton

Bayley Raponi, of Fulton

Cali Rodriguez, of Oswego

Kelsey Rosenbarker, of Fulton

Ashley Skahen, of Fulton

Jacob St. Laurent, of Phoenix

William Stoutenger, of Fulton

Shawna Vachon, of Oswego

James Wallace, of Central Square

Heather Walters, of Phoenix

Associate of Arts

Alyssa Beckwith, of Oswego

Kimberly Bednarz, of Fulton

Autumn Beechner, of Fulton

Tyler Bera, of Oswego

Krista Burkard, of Fulton

Amanda Carey, of Oswego

Logan Chetney, of Fulton

Megan Coe, of Mexico

Allison Collins, of Fulton

Allyssa Copeland, of Oswego

Ryan Corsoniti, of Hannibal

Victoria Crisafulli, of Oswego

Cole Daniels, of Fulton

Sara Delbrocco, of Oswego

Haley Faith, of Oswego

Haley Heppell, of Fulton

Kadin Hotchkiss, of Fulton

Akira Huber, of Oswego

Ashley Johnson, of Oswego

Dustin Kavanaugh, of Oswego

Jacob Kelly, of Oswego

Lori Lamb, of Oswego

Ashley Lyons, of Oswego

Nicole Mistico, of Fulton

Mikayla Myers, of Oswego

Justin Patrick, of Oswego

Taylor Peterson, of Oswego

Theresa Race, of Hannibal

Savanna Reser, of Oswego

Kaileigh Roy, of Oswego

Presley Slimmer, of Oswego

Steven Thompson, of Fulton

Jill Watkins, of Fulton

Jacob Weigand, of Oswego

Associate of Science

Madison Bouchard, of Oswego

Abigail Divens, of Mexico

Alaina Galutz, of Oswego

Marihya Herrick, of Central Square

Kelly Lawton, of Pennellville

Chloe Lytle, of Pennellville

Danielle Parker, of Oswego

Skyler Patnode, of Phoenix

Katelyn Perkins, of Fulton

Lukas Rising, of Pennellville

Matthew Saccone, of Parish

Emma Sushereba-Wilson, of Oswego

Brendan Todt, of Fulton

Jerrett Williams, of Fulton

Andrew Woodruff, of Fulton

Alex Wurster, of Central Square

Certificate

James Wallace, of Central Square

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...