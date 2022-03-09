AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College is returning to an in-person Commencement this spring to celebrate its Class of 2022, with this year’s ceremony scheduled to be under the lights at Falcon Park in the City of Auburn.

Cayuga’s celebration for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, and is open to the public. Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant said the College is eager to resume a traditional Commencement to honor the graduating class, but with the added anticipation that comes with hosting the ceremony at Falcon Park.

“Commencement is a tremendous milestone for our graduates, and a proud moment for their family, their friends, and our campus community. Our Class of 2022 is crowded with accomplished graduates who overcame unbelievable challenges to realize their academic goals at Cayuga,” Durant said. “We’re excited to honor them, and for this class to be the first Cayuga graduates to cross the stage at Falcon Park.”

Falcon Park is home to the Auburn Doubledays and Cayuga’s athletic programs. In 2018 the College partnered with the City of Auburn to renovate the field into a multi-purpose synthetic turf surface.

For Commencement, the Class of 2022 and College staff and faculty will be seated on the field, and friends and family will be seated in the stands. There are no limits for the number of guests per student. Seating will be available first-come, first-served. Accommodative seating will be available upon request.

The College is resuming an in-person ceremony after recognizing the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 with virtual celebrations over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Commencement will be celebrated according to SUNY’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Additional details about the 2022 Commencement are available here.

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

