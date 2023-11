FULTON – The regular monthly meeting of the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees will take place Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8 a.m. in room F201 on the Fulton Campus.

The public can attend in-person or remotely via conference call by dialing 1-301-715-8592 and entering the meeting ID 811 8711 7091, or attend the meeting virtually at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81187117091.

