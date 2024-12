AUBURN, NY – The Cayuga Community College Governance & Planning and Finance & Audit Committee meetings of the Board of Trustees are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The public can attend these meetings remotely at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85337496602 and enter the meeting ID 853 3749 6602.

