OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to present “Celestial Navigation – Now and Then” by SUNY Oswego Professor Natalia Lewandowska as part of the museum’s History Lecture Series on Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m.

As the oldest natural science, astronomy has been used in numerous applications. Celestial navigation is just one application field and was introduced by ancient sailors. Since then, the tools of celestial navigation have been modified. Dr. Lewandowska’s presentation will review the beginnings of celestial navigation, its various challenges throughout the centuries, and how we navigate these days when traveling beyond our planet.

Dr. Lewandowska is an Assistant Professor in the physics department at SUNY Oswego and serves as director of the Shineman Planetarium. Her research focuses on highly magnetized and quickly rotating neutron stars, known as pulsars.

As an observational astronomer, she uses data taken with various telescopes – both ground and space-based – and is a member of the NANOGrav and the NICER Collaboration working with the radio, X-ray, and gamma-ray data of pulsars. Her passion for educational outreach led to her becoming the project director for the Pulsar Science Collaborative (PSC), which is an educational outreach project providing middle and high school students the opportunity to gain research experience using data taken from the Green Bank Telescope.

Join us, as we take a journey through time and space to discover the origins of celestial navigation. Although this event is free donations are welcome. Space is limited. This program is appropriate for ages 16 years and up. The Maritime Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Store are open 1-5 pm (10-5 daily in July & August). For more information regarding this or other Museum programs, contact the Museum at (315) 342-0480, or visit: www.hlwmm.org.

