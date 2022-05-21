Central New York Chamber of Commerce Hosts Networking at the Mets June 7.

CNY – The Central New York Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Networking at the Mets at NBT Stadium on Tuesday, June 7. Teams playing are the Mets vs. Scraton. Information concerning the event schedule is provided below:

Why you won’t want to miss this event!

Metropolitan Room, own bathroom, bar, tables and chairs

Even if you don’t like Baseball “We specialize in entertainment’ says Jason Smorol, Syracuse Mets General Manager. The room is suitable to continue to network while the game is going on. For serious watchers there is the front bleachers for you.

watchers there is the front bleachers for you. $50 includes Food, I was told by Jason this is a flowing feast.

$20 for children

Price includes Admission

There is a Cash Bar

Many door prizes.

Doors open at 5:30

9 chambers and we can only sell 200 seats.

Mega Networking event

For $50 – you can’t buy advertising and meet this many people

Register NOW at https://bit.ly/multichambermets

or (CLICK the above FLYER).

