CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Students from the Paul V. Moore High School Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) chapter attended the Region 9 DECA competition on Saturday, December 11 at Solvay High School.

They competed against more than 180 students from around the CNY region. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

The following students placed top three in their respective events:

FIRST PLACE

Avery Miraglia – Principles of Business Management and Administration

George Currie – Principles of Finance

Finley Harwood – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Paul Bellucci – Quick Service Restaurant Management

Emma Bonk – Retail Merchandising

SECOND PLACE

Matthew Davis – Principles of Business Management and Administration

Shilynn Tsosie – Principles of Finance

Abigail Tetrault – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Kenzie Rumo – Business Services Marketing

Audrey Tetrault – Hotel and Lodging Management

Faith Farley – Human Resource Management

Arianna Smolnik – Restaurant and Food Services Management

Lauren Foland – Entrepreneurship Team

Sage Wolfe – Entrepreneurship Team

Matthew Bonk – Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team

Bradyn Chapman – Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team

Colin Kees – Travel & Tourism Marketing

Katie Kees – Travel & Tourism Marketing

THIRD PLACE

Maya Howard – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Caitlin Garvin – Principles of Marketing

Anna Wheeler – Food Marketing

Next, students will be attending the New York State Career Development Conference in Rochester on Wednesday, March 9 through Friday, March 11, 2022. Students who qualified at the regional competition move on and compete at the state level.

For more information on the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter or if someone would like to sponsor a student to attend the state conference, please email the advisors, Michele Nelson ([email protected]) or Carol Dristle ([email protected]).

