Central Square Girl Scouts Host Installation Celebration And Rededication Of Extraordinary Acres All Inclusive Playground On August 27

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY– Central Square Girl Scouts will host an installation celebration and rededication of Extraordinary Acres All Inclusive Playground on Sunday, August 27 from 1-5 p.m. The community is invited to attend. Activities include balloon animals, face painting and free drinks donated by Hint Water.

The ADA-compliant playground was developed as a Girl Scout Silver Award project by Troop 10871 of Service Unit 108 Central Square, part of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council. Built at Gerald P. Van Lieu Park, 90 Wilson Rd. in the Town of Hastings, it officially opened in August 2021 and is designed for children of all abilities and their families.

The event on August 27 includes the unveiling of “Swinging Smiles” adaptative swings to the playground, which is Girl Scout Ambassador Angilee Haberer’s recent Girl Scout Gold Award take action project. It will also celebrate the installation of Troop 10871’s “Whirl of Friendship,” an inclusive whirl for children of all abilities to enjoy the thrills of spinning together.

“We designed Extraordinary Acres with community insight to create a universally accessible and sensory-rich playground and space to help meet the widest range of needs and strengthen our community,” says Angilee. “This playground is truly a community champion project and has involved so many people sharing their time and advice to make it a reality.”

Central Square Girl Scouts would like to recognize and thank the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, which helped fund the inclusive whirl and its installation. In addition, they also wish to thank the Town of Hastings Board and Highway Department, Joe Denzak of Miracle Recreation, Syracuse Utilities, Commercial Steel and the GSNYPENN Council for their continued support and guidance.

GSNYPENN serves girls in K-12 across 26 counties: Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates in New York and Bradford and Tioga in Pennsylvania. Annual membership is just $25; financial assistance is available.?To start her adventure, visit?gsnypenn.org/join . ?To become a volunteer, learn more at?gsnypenn.org/volunteer.?To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit?gsnypenn.org/donate.?

For more information about the event, playground or to speak with local Girl Scouts, contact

Troop Leader Katie Haberer at 315.380.8859 or [email protected].

