Chicken BBQ Dinner At Trinity United Methodist Church

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to a delicious chicken BBQ dinner on Saturday, August 19 from Noon – 4 p.m. (or until sold out). The menu includes half chicken (prepared by Woodchuck Saloon), salt potatoes, beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert, and beverage.

The eat-in (or take-out) dinner will be served downstairs (use Utica Street entrance). Prices are: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and children ages 6-12, and $8 for half chicken.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. Everyone is welcome to attend in person worship on Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. The live web service is available on the church Facebook page. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

