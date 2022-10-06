OSWEGO – The Children’s Center of Oswego has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC)—the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.

NAEYC Accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments. The Center is proud to have earned the mark of quality from NAEYC, and to be recognized for their commitment to reaching the highest professional standards.

To earn NAEYC Accreditation, The Children’s Center received an on-site visit by NAEYC Assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the ten program standards, and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria.

In the 30 years since NAEYC Accreditation was established, it has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education. More than 6,000 programs are currently accredited by NAEYC—less than 10 percent of all child care centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

“NAEYC-Accredited programs have committed to a process that takes time, energy and dedication to complete,” said Alissa Mwenelupembe, senior director Early Learning Program Accreditation. “ The Children’s Center has demonstrated their commitment to young children and their families.”

For more information contact:

The Children’s Center

315 312-2587 [email protected]

