CiTi BOCES Presents Manufacturing Day For Students Oct. 7

MEXICO, NY — The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) is celebrating its annual Manufacturing Day at its Mexico, New York, campus on Oct. 7 as an opportunity for students to meet with local company partners to learn more about the manufacturing industry.

Through CiTi’s Career and Technical Education program and the Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH), students are provided with the opportunity to discover what it takes and what skills are required to obtain the basis for employment as part of the growing manufacturing industry.

“We are excited to bring to Oswego County a Manufacturing Day Expo that is designed to show students in Oswego County what modern manufacturing is about,” Oswego County P-TECH Principal Brian Heffron said.

P-TECH and CiTi BOCES CTE programs emphasize preparing the next generation of manufacturing employees. Oswego County P-TECH combines the best elements of high school, college and work-based learning, empowering students to pursue advanced education and to be financially successful in the global economy.

“This year’s event will showcase new advanced manufacturing technologies that are bringing about exciting new careers, requiring a skilled workforce to pursue them. Students will walk away from this event knowing there is a place for everyone in manufacturing,” Heffron said.

For more information on CiTi programming and to register for Manufacturing Day, visit www.CiTiboces.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...