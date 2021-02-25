MEXICO, NY – Industrial Electrical Technologies students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation made their work a little brighter, thanks to applied skills and some friendly competition.

After first-year IET students learned proper skills and safety measures related to their future careers, they were organized into small groups to create a “Light Up New York” sign. Instructor Jon DiStefano used the fun experience as an evaluation of those skills, such as basic conduit bends, calculation of angles, voltage and the relationship between that, current and resistance, and construction of basic wall assembly.

For the culmination activity from a several-week-long lesson in lab, DiStefano said students had a choice as to which part or parts of the state of New York to choose with their conduit bends. Teams chose whether to include the entire state or certain regions. Each project was wired for lighting, as to “Light Up New York.”

DiStefano said the students were ecstatic to work on the project. Winning teammates each received a tool kit to help them advance in their future IET careers. The competition was judged by CiTi instructors and administrators.

