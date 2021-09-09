OSWEGO COUNTY – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation rolled out a new literacy initiative over the summer as its traveling library made several stops across Oswego County.

According to John Ramin, CiTi’s director of curriculum and instruction, grant funds from Stewart’s Shops were used to purchase books that would appeal to a wide audience of readers.

“We purchased many new books to engage students with ideas of cultural empathy and understanding, as well as STEM and literature through graphic novel formats,” Ramin said. “We used suitcases for transporting books to locations to follow the theme of ‘traveling.’”

CiTi staff and administrators embraced that theme when they hit the road with the traveling library throughout the summer months, making stops at Lura Sharp Elementary in Pulaski, Fourth Street School in Fulton, and on the main CiTi campus in Mexico.

“We brought books to all the locations and let the students and staff go through various genres and topics and check out books,” Ramin said. “It was well-received, and 139 books were checked out during the three days of operation.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related