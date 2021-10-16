OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s SEFA (State Employees Federated Appeal) and the United Way of Greater Oswego County are teaming up with the Oswego Elks Lodge again as a drop-off point for this year’s Holiday Toy, Food and Pet Supply Drive.

Because the pandemic has disrupted many families’ lives, a great need for food, toys and supplies still remain.

SUNY Oswego’s Holiday Toy Drive usually supports around 1,000 local families identified by the Oswego County Department of Social Services. The food drive supports pantries that see ever-pressing needs. Donations of toiletries and cleaning supplies in addition to non-perishable food items are welcome. The addition of the pet food and supply component acknowledges that, for many families in the community, these important companions need support as well.

Beneficiaries from the drive include the Oswego County Children’s Fund, Human Concerns Center, Salvation Army of Oswego County, Paws Across Oswego County and United Friends of Homeless Animals.

The Oswego Elks Lodge, on the corner of West Fifth and Bridge streets in Oswego, has helped by supplying a touchless drop-off location for food, toys, personal items, or pet food or supplies in their vestibule from 1 to 3 p.m. on October 23 and November 13 and 20.

On campus drop-off locations will be set by November 15.

For more information on this project or the SEFA campaign, visit oswego.edu/sefa.

