FULTON – Community Bank N.A has once again donated $5,000 to the Fulton Block Builders (FBB) program. Staff from the Fulton branch recently presented Linda Eagan, FBB Director with a check.

“FBB is thrilled to have the continued support of Community Bank N.A,” Eagan said. “This year fundraising committee seeks to raise $75,000, which will make FBB eligible to receive the Richard S. Shineman Foundation’s $150,000 grant. Community Bank’s support of this program is greatly appreciated.”

“Community Bank N.A.’s slogan is ‘Bank Happy,’ which is more than just advertising. It is the core principle by which we operate,” said Bank Manager Tina Stephens. “We are a full-service financial institution, offering all the things much bigger banks offer, but we also have one thing they don’t: a passion for providing the highest level of customer service in whatever we do. The support for the FBB is clear demonstration of this passion.”

Eagan also reported that FBB has now raised $56,000.

“This program is making significant differences in our community,” she said. “In 2020, a half million dollars was invested in Fulton’s participating properties and for every dollar invested by FBB, property owners invested 3.5 times that amount.”

You can become part of this exciting chapter in Fulton’s history by donating to the 2021 Campaign

today. FBB has no paid staff and all donations are tax deductible and go directly to the Block Challenge grants and promotion of the Fulton Block Builder program.

Donations can be made on the FBB website at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/,

or on Venmo at LindaEagan@fFultonBlockBuilders, or with checks made payable to CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders, 115 W. Fayette Street, Syracuse, New York 13202.

