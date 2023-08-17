OSWEGO COUNTY – A Community Yard Sale to benefit United Way of Oswego County programs is scheduled to take place Saturday, August 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine. The yard sale, located at 7263 State Route 104, will be organized and hosted by volunteers who are Constellation employees at Fitzpatrick Nuclear Power Plant. Bargain finders will be able to browse and purchase a wide variety of slightly used merchandise while knowing their money will support several non-profit agencies across Oswego County.

“We are thrilled and always impressed with the continuous and creative support we receive year-round from the employees at Constellation nuclear energy facilities”, said United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine. “This is yet another example of how Fitzpatrick Nuclear Power Plant employees believe in our mission and recognize our work across the county; we appreciate their partnership,” added Dewine.

“Our employees, at Nine Mile Point and FitzPatrick nuclear stations, are excited and take great pride in volunteering their time to help our local United Way in support of their many programs that assist the greater Oswego community,” said FitzPatrick Site VP Tim Peter.

Mark your calendars and plan on attending. For more information on United Way of Oswego County, you can visit www.oswegounitedway.org , call (315) 593-1900 opt 4 or email [email protected] to learn how you can become involved.

