OSWEGO – February 26, 2024, Compass Federal Credit Union is set to unveil the Compass Pot of Gold at four of its locations, beginning Friday, March 1, offering up to a 1.0% APR* discount on recreational vehicle loans.

Qualified members that secure a recreational vehicle loan at Compass between March 1 and March 31 will be eligible to select one golden coin, which will indicate a discount percentage. Discounts include .25%, .50%, .75% and 1.00%.

Coins will be available at Compass FCU’s 131 George St., 300 West First St. and Novelis locations in Oswego, as well as its 208 North Second St. location in Fulton.

Compass offers several different types of recreational vehicle loans including camper and motorhomes, boats, snowmobiles and collector cars.

To learn more about this special offer, call Compass FCU’s main office at (315) 342-5300.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

*APR = Annual Percentage Rate

