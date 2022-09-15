OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is set to partner with Zogo, beginning September 19, with the mission to make financial literacy fun and to help provide financial knowledge to all.

The Zogo mobile app offers a seamless user experience and can be downloaded via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Once downloaded on September 19, enter the Compass Federal Credit Union Access Code of ‘COMPASSFCU’ and join the credit union’s customized experience.

Once inside, users can experience over 800+ professionally verified educational modules set to deliver information in a clear and compelling way. By earning badges, battling for the top spot on the leaderboard, exploring the interactive toolkit, and joining daily trivia parties, users are encouraged to play while they learn.

As users progress they earn virtual Pineapples by engaging with the app, which they can then exchange in the app’s Marketplace for gift cards, charity donations and other bonuses. It literally pays to learn financial literacy with Zogo and Compass Federal Credit Union.

To learn more about Zogo, visit www.zogo.com.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

