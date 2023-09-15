Compass FCU Welcomes Crowd Of More Than 300 To Annual Member Picnic

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union welcomed more than 300 members to Thunder Island’s Oasis on Sunday, September 10 to celebrate yet another year of growth at the credit union.

The Compass Federal Credit Union Member Picnic was held from noon to 4 p.m. with the first 200 paid adult members receiving a free waterproof/wireless Bluetooth

speaker.

All members were also granted access to Thunder Island’s amusement park, with access to the park’s go-karts, mini-golf and zip line.

A delicious menu was catered by the staff at The Oasis, which included BBQ chicken, sausage, hamburgers, hot dogs, pasta salad, watermelon, ice cream and much more.

“This year’s picnic was one of our best in recent memory with a fantastic crowd of family and friends on hand,” said Compass FCU Manager, Jennifer Rupert. “We thank everyone for attending and look forward to welcoming even more members next year.”

Throughout the afternoon $1,000 in gift cards to various local establishments were distributed via random draw, with Lucille Atkins and Phyllis Abare receiving the grand prize $100 SUNOCO gas cards.

A 50/50 drawing was also conducted with Deidre Devlin collecting the winner’s share of $174. Devlin then selected the United Way of Oswego County to receive the remainder as a donation from Compass FCU.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,800 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

