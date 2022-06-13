OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the recipients of this year’s Scholarship Awards, presenting $14,000 to nine deserving members.

Bishop Grimes senior, Abigail Docos, and Oswego High School senior, Marcus Baker, were awarded this year’s $4,000 scholarships.

Docos will attend St. Bonaventure University in the fall, majoring in Theology. Baker will be attending SUNY Oswego, majoring in Meterology.

Zachary DeMott, who will soon attend SUNY Cortland, was selected as this year’s $2,000 scholarship recipient. DeMott, an Oswego High School senior, is still undecided as to his major for the fall.

Four more graduating seniors also earned $500 scholarships including Emily Musa, Joshua Chun, Mary Kate Cloonan and Liam Byrne.

Musa, a Red Creek senior, will be attending the University of Buffalo with a major in Biomedical Sciences. Chun and Cloonan, both Oswego High School seniors, will attend Princeton University. Chun will major in Biology, while Cloonan will major in Anthropology. Byrne, a senior at Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, is still undecided on his college for the fall, but will major in Civil Engineering.

Kristen Naylor and Cassidy Proud were selected as Continuing Education Scholarship recipients, each receiving $1,000.

Naylor currently attends SUNY Brockport with a major in Nursing, while Proud attends SUNY Oswego with a double major in Biology and Psychology.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member's funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

