Compass Federal Credit Union Begins Month of Giving with Holiday Toy & Food Drive

OSWEGO – December 4, 2023, Compass Federal Credit Union is planning a festive holiday season, which will kick off with a holiday toy & food drive thanks to partnerships with Oswego County Opportunities and Human Concerns, Inc.

Compass will be teaming with OCO in order to ensure Oswego County families in need enjoy the holiday season. All new and unwrapped toys donated to Compass FCU locations will be presented to OCO and distributed to families in need in Oswego County.

Toys can be dropped to Compass FCU’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, as well as at the credit union’s offices at 300 West First St. in Oswego and at 208 North Second St. in Fulton.

Help bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children this holiday season by bringing new and unwrapped toys to any of the Compass locations listed above. A final collection will take place on December 15th.

During this time, Compass is also conducting a holiday food drive with all donations benefitting Human Concerns, Inc. of Oswego. Collections will also take place at Compass FCU’s George St., West First St. and Fulton locations.

Compass locations will be accepting canned and non-perishable food items such as canned meats, peanut butter, canned or dry soups and macaroni and cheese. The drive will also accept toiletry products including toilet paper, soaps, tooth paste, tooth brushes and deodorant. Collections will take place through December 20th.

In the coming days, Compass will have more exciting holiday announcements surrounding our local communities.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing more than 7,800 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...