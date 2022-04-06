Compass Federal Credit Union To Award $14,000 In Scholarships

OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is again eager to give back to the community by way of scholarships, with $14,000 set to be distributed to help support members’ higher education. The scholarship deadline is now just over one week away on Friday, April 15 at 5 p.m.

A total of seven graduating seniors in 2022 will be selected to earn a variety of scholarship amounts this spring. The Compass scholarship committee will select two applicants to receive $4,000 scholarships, one applicant to receive a $2,000 scholarship and four more to receive $500 scholarships.

Applicants for these scholarships must be a 2022 high school graduating senior and a member of Compass FCU.

In addition, Compass recognizes that students already engaged in post-secondary education, also benefit from scholarship support. With this in mind, Compass is offering two $1,000 Continuing Education scholarships to members who have already graduated from high school and are pursuing additional education.

Applicants for the Continuing Education scholarships have to be a two-year member of Compass FCU.

Applications for all scholarships are available online at www.compassfcu.com under the Services/Other Services tab. Applications must be submitted to Compass no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...