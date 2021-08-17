PULASKI, Ny – The Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship Committee of Northern Oswego County Health Services, Inc. DBA ConnextCare is currently accepting applications for the Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship.

ConnextCare awards scholarship and grant funds in memory of Kathleen A. Ellis, the first Nurse Practitioner in New York State and an employee at NOCHSI, now ConnextCare.

The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial aid to qualified individuals who are either entering a program or continuing their education in the field of nursing. To qualify, an applicant must be enrolled or have been accepted in an accredited LPN, RN or NP nursing program.

For an application, please visit www.connextcare.org/AboutUs/KAEScholarship or contact Sammi Dailey, Executive Assistant, at 315-298-6569. Please return completed application no later than September 3, 2021 to Sammi Dailey, Executive Assistant, ConnextCare, 61 Delano Street, Pulaski, NY 13142.

