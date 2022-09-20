PULASKI, NY – Fifth grade students at Sandy Creek Elementary and Lura Sharp Elementary in Pulaski were recently treated to a fun day of learning at Selkirk Shores State Park during the 34th annual Conservation Field Day.

Hosted by the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, students rotated through several conservation-themed stations, led by various volunteers. Some of the topics included trapping, fishing, and learning about local wildlife.

“This is such a wonderful program,” said Sandy Creek teacher, Patti King. “The kids learn so much from the volunteers and their presentations.”

“Conservation Day gives our students opportunities to learn more about our natural world and environment,” said Tom Trowbridge, a fifth grade teacher at Pulaski. “It gives them a chance to discover new interests they may not know exist or that they had never thought about pursuing.”

