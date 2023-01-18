CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a letter from CSCSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding tommorrows projected forecast:

Dear Parents/Guardians:

Looking at the forecast for tomorrow, Thursday, January 19, 2023, they are anticipating freezing rain and the potential of icy road conditions starting at 1:00 p.m.

We will continue to monitor the forecast for tomorrow, and we wanted to provide parents with an opportunity to plan for a possible early dismissal if the current forecast for Thursday remains the same tomorrow.

In the morning, we may see that the forecast has changed, and the freezing rain/icy road conditions may take place later in the evening, and if that is the case, tomorrow would be a regular school day.

At this time, tomorrow will be a regular school day, but we will continue to monitor the forecast for tomorrow, and if the forecast calls for freezing rain/icy conditions in the early afternoon, then we will make the decision and communicate it to all parents/guardians and staff members as early as possible, so we can provide parents/guardians with time to make the required accommodations for their young children.

Again, this is just a precautionary measure to let parents know that there is a possibility that we may have to call an early dismissal tomorrow, depending on the timing of the forecasted freezing rain and icy road conditions. Have a great day.

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo

Superintendent

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...