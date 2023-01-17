CSSD Cancels All Afternoon Activities Today, Jan. 17

January 17, 2023 Contributor
Photo from CSSD.

CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from the Central Square School District:

CSSD: Due to icy road conditions, all after school and evening activities are canceledp.m. BOCES and p.m. Pre-K were also canceled today 1-17-23.

