CSSD Honors 25 And 30-Year Milestones At District

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The Central Square School District recognized those staff members celebrating 25 and 30-year milestones at the district during its September Board of Education meeting.

Each employee celebrating the milestones was recognized and those in attendance came up to be greeted by the Board of Education and Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo, and received a pin as a token of appreciation.

Celebrating 30 years with Central Square School District were Betty Fellows, Sheri Hansen, Frederick Kowanes, Kelly McCarthy Ziemba and Joseph Nesbitt. Those reaching 25 years included Theresa Allen, Edward Audley, Kathleen Bisbo, Ginger Cook, Heather Gullo, Mary LaFlair, Linda Lamanna, Kenneth LeBlond, Joann Moskal, Mary Pandossi, Jennifer Saunders, Tobias St. John, Delinda Taylor and Christina Walsleben.

After the employees were honored, they took group photos before being served cake and refreshments.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...