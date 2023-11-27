CSSD Weather Alerts Reminder

CENTRAL SQUARE – The winter season is now upon us and given the recent inclement weather forecasted for southern Oswego

County for tonight and into Tuesday evening, this is a good time to remind all parents and guardians to

review your early dismissal plans so that in the event our District has to dismiss early this winter, you will be

prepared. Also, please review your 2-hour delay or snow day plans so that you will also be prepared for

those situations that will inevitably present themselves over the winter. If you currently do not receive the

alerts or you know people that do not receive alerts from the District, please feel free to share the links

below with them so that they can quickly and easily sign up to receive the alerts.

Directions for downloading the free app to receive text/email alerts:

Apple (iOS, iPad, iPhone): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/central-square-csd/id1005796248

Android (Samsung, LG, Motorola, Pixel,

Galaxy): https://play.google.com/store/search?q=central%20square%20csd&c=apps&hl=en_US&gl=US.

Seeing that our District is the largest geographical District in New York State spanning over 200 square miles

and encompassing three counties (Oswego, Onondaga, and Oneida), when we are forced to delay the start

of school, it must be a 2-hour delay rather than a 1-hour delay because our District is so large, we would

always need a 2-hour delay because of all of our bus routes. When there is inclement weather forecasted

for our area, we begin monitoring the weather and speak with the town supervisors across our District

starting as early as 3:30 a.m. In the event that we have to call a 2-hour delay or call a snow day, we try to do

that as early as possible so we are not putting our bus drivers in a dangerous situation where visibility and

icy roads are an issue. Besides electronic blasting the alerts out to all parents, guardians and staff members,

we always post the weather alerts (2-hour delay, snow day, or early dismissal) on our District website, seen

here.

If you have a child that drives to school, please have a conversation with your student driver regarding

driving in inclement weather, but we are sure that those conversations have already taken place, especially

since we have several young drivers that just received their license and do not have experience driving in

winter conditions. We hope everyone had a relaxing Thanksgiving recess with your families.

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo

Superintendent

