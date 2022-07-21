CTE Students Recognized As Most Employable For Quarter Four

MEXICO, NY – Career and Technical Education Students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation were recently recognized as Most Employable in their class for quarter four of the 2021-2022 school year.

The Most Employable Award recognized students for character traits that make them employable in the field, and one student from each class is nominated each quarter. The program is supported by the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, who provides $50 gift cards to five lucky students selected at random.

The following students were recognized for quarter four: Lincoln Hatch (Mexico, Advanced Metal Manufacturing), Anthony Gilmore (Fulton, Auto Body Repair), Preston Wick (Central Square, Automotive Technology), Nico Porpiglia (Oswego, Computer Coding), Robert Rose (Oswego, Construction Technology), Kelsey Caza (Fulton, Cosmetology), Courtney Soutar (Phoenix, Culinary Arts year one), Lauren Fitzsimmons (Oswego, Early Childhood Education), Damon Hogan (Central Square, Industrial Electrical Technologies), Madison Flood (Fulton, New Vision Specialized Careers), Maddison Schlosser (Fulton, Nursing Assistant year one), Daniel Gushin (Central Square, Nursing Assistant year two), Chloe Harvey (Phoenix, Public Safety & Justice) and Nathaniel Geller (APW, Welding Technology).

