MEXICO, NY – Career and Technical Education Students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation were recently recognized as Most Employable in their class for quarter one of the 2021-2022 school year.

The Most Employable Award recognized students for character traits that make them employable in the field, and one student from each class is nominated each quarter. The program is supported by the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, who provides $50 gift cards to five lucky students selected at random.

The following students were recognized for quarter one: Makayla Schwartz (Central Square, Cosmetology), Noah Waldron (Hannibal, Construction Technology), Marjorie Lagoe (Oswego, Nursing Assistant), Leslie Warner (Oswego, Culinary Arts), Joshua Layton (Hannibal, Automotive Technology), Jace Townsend (Pulaski, Public Safety & Justice), Cameron Waugh (Fulton, Digital Media Technology), Thomas Chmielewski (Mexico, Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation), Nate Brown (Oswego, New Vision Specialized Careers), Emma Lee (Central Square, Nursing Assistant), Taylor Baker (Central Square, Industrial Electrical Technologies), Rose Giberson (Oswego, Early Childhood Education), Nick Bragg (Oswego, Computer Coding) and Aidehn Welling (Fulton, Welding Technology).

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related