Deadline Fast Approaching For Amateur Playwriting Contest

OSWEGO – “It was a phenomenal way to usher in our 85th Anniversary,” Inez Parker, longtime President of the Oswego Players, was overheard saying during the Don McCann Playwriting Showcase held at the Frances Marion Brown Theatre over a month ago. “I had the chance to work with Don many times, knew him quite well,” she went on to say. “And I’m sure he would’ve enjoyed seeing these. He wrote several plays himself.”

Along with hundreds of audience members, two local authors, Nicholas Gentile and Anton Porcari, had the chance to see their original stories (“Crimes of Passion” and Kleptocracy, respectively) turned into three live productions over the course of the weekend of March 10th through the 12th.

Members of the Playwriting Contest Committee are now getting ready to host the 2023 contest and after selecting 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, fully intend to produce some or all the winning one-act scripts in 2024.

The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest until Wednesday, June 15, 2023. The contest is FREE and open to anyone 18 years or older who lives in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego. Cash prizes will be awarded and the winning play may be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theatre in the Oswego Civic Arts Center in the coming year. For a complete set of rules and guidelines contact the following email address: [email protected]

