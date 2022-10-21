Dillon Way Kickoff Celebration Highlights Teamwork, Expectations In Phoenix Schools

PHOENIX, NY – A school tradition continued at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School recently as all students gathered in the gymnasium to participate in teambuilding events and learn about the “Dillon Way.”

The annual Dillon Way kickoff ceremony celebrates positive character traits and aims to create a unified student body through several activities. Teams, separated by grade level, learned about behavioral expectations and then worked together in the “Toxic Waste” and “Pipeline” exercises, which required students to rely on one another to complete the task. Other events included relay races and dodgeball, with a doughnut eating contest capping off the day.

Teams from each grade earned points throughout the day for the various competitions. As the school year continues, each grade level can earn points for exemplifying the Dillon Way. When the points are tallied in the spring, the team that earns the highest amount will be rewarded with a celebration day.

