Dr. Mathis Calvin III To Resign As OCSD Superintendent

OSWEGO – Following is a letter from Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III, concerning his departure from OCSD for a new position in Lockport:

IMPORTANT LETTER TO THE OSWEGO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMUNITY

Feb. 1, 2023

Dear Oswego City School District Community,

It is with mixed emotions that I write to share that I will be leaving the district in the near future to pursue a different leadership position. Earlier this evening I was appointed as the new Superintendent of Schools for the Lockport City School District in Lockport, N.Y. Given this appointment, I will be resigning as Superintendent, effective March 18, 2023, at the next Board of Education Meeting.

As I reflect on the outcomes that we have accomplished throughout my tenure in the district I would like to thank our parents, community members, staff and students for their willingness to work collaboratively with me. Together we have been able to:

Reopen our schools after a challenging pandemic;

Raise our graduation rates – we are now at 84.5% and moving forward toward 90%;

Create and implement a multi-year district strategic plan – which now serves as a road-map for the district. This plan ensures that the district is focused on: delivering exceptional learning experiences for students, addressing students diverse social-emotional and academic needs, developing strong relationships with parents and community partners and optimizing the efficient use of districts resources;

Complete and close out Phase I and II of our $63.7-million-dollar capital improvement project while also starting work on Phase III of this project;

Embark upon a rigorous curriculum redesign which involves alignment of the district curriculum to the NYS Next Generation Learning Standards and the selection of a new math curriculum in the near future; and we’ve

Developed a series of new strategic partnerships with community organizations that will support the district with meeting the needs of our students.

With that said, I am very confident that, because of the systems and supports that have been established, including the district strategic plan, after my departure, the thoughtful and student focused work of the District will continue.

Oswego is a caring and dedicated community that exemplifies what it means to go above and beyond to meet the needs of students; — especially during some of the most challenging times. You are a special community and I have been proud to work for and with all of you over the last two and a half years.

THANK YOU again for all of your support. I wish the District continued success as it works to EDUCATE, INSPIRE and EMPOWER all of its students.

Yours in Education,

Mathis Calvin III, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools

