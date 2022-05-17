Eagle Scout Project At Great Bear Springs Recreation Area

FULTON – Boy Scout Sean Stevens, from Scout Troop 203, Liverpool, for his Eagle Scout Project, worked with other members of his troop, family and Friends of Great Bear volunteers to replace an older deteriorating bridge, flooding over.

The bridge is on a popular, well used trail, near the Spring House.

The new bridge design, is 4 ft wide and 40 ft.long, replacing the previous narrower, 28 ft. long bridge.

Stevens, by raising donations, was able to purchase the lumber and materials needed for the bridge build.

Lumber, was cut on site, putting together the frame then set higher than the previous bridge, to avoid flooding over. Deck boards were cut and fastened to the top of the rails with crusher stone berming the ends of the bridge. Vertical posts were added to help support the frame.

Friends of Great Bear is very appreciative for Stevens choosing the Great Bear bridge build for his Eagle Scout project. Much thanks to all the members of Scout 203, family and the other volunteers for their help making this project happen.

New bridge frame set in place Getting deck boards ready for installation Completing the deck installation In the picture are: Standing (left to right) Anthony Vergara Sr.-Scoutmaster Boy Scout Troop 620, Scott Graham-Assistant Scoutmaster Troop 620 , Don Duncan-Eagle Project Mentor, Dick Drosse, Great Bear Springs Coordinator, Steve Jacobson, Friend of Great Bear Seated (left to right) Anthony Vergara Jr, Caleb Howard, Blake Duncan, Sean Stevens-Eagle Scout Candidate. Missing from photo: Kevin Burns-Treasurer Troop 620, Kurt Benziger-Committee Chair Troop 620, Mark Howard, Debra Patterson & Naneen Drosse-Friends of Great Bear and Sean’s parents- Bob and Marilyn Stevens.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...