Eight APW Students Inducted Into National Junior Honor Society

ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN – The APW Central School District recently welcomed eight new students into the National Junior Honor Society.

Each inductee was required to apply and meet specific criteria as a part of the selection process, according to NJHS advisor Courtney Cross. Students must have earned a 92 percent overall GPA, demonstrated qualities of leadership and good character, and performed community service.

“It has been a pleasure working with these students this year,” Cross said as she commemorated the new inductees. “Each and everyone of them is dedicated and hardworking in both their school and community.”

In tradition, the inductees participated in a candle lighting ceremony and recited the NJHS oath, pledging to maintain high scholastic and personal standards.

The 2021 inductees included Evangelynn Britton, Marissa Marshall, Sawyer Oakes, Lauren Parker, Austin Shutts, Emillie Stanard, Alexis Wheeler, and Breanna Wheeler.

The following 2020 inductees were also recognized: Cali Eipp, Bruce Flanagan, Peyton Flanagan, William Francisco, Jayden Revette, Austin Robinson, Alanna Saxton, Gabriella Scott, Annaleah Wejko, and Braeden Wheeler.

