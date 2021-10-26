EJD Middle School Welcomes Jason Martin As Assistant Principal

PHOENIX, NY – With a wealth of experience in education, Jason Martin is eager to make an impact on students at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School as the new assistant principal.

Martin earned masters’ degrees in liberal studies and arts in education, and he holds a Certificate of Advanced Study from Syracuse University. He also obtained professional teaching certificates in a variety of areas, including as a building leader and district leader. He joins the Phoenix Central School District team after serving as a seventh through 12th grade principal at OCM BOCES.

“I was drawn to Phoenix because of its excellence in education and student achievement,” Martin said. “The students and families are amazing to work with. I appreciate the family atmosphere of the firebird community.”

Throughout the year, Martin will be working closely with Principal Jessica Ariola and the Student Services team to help support students and families. He noted that he is focused on creating connections that will benefit the entire school community.

“My goal is to build relationships with students, families, staff and community stakeholders,” Martin said. “I want to carry out and model the vision and mission of the Phoenix Central School District.”

