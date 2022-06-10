Elvis Tribute Artist Michael Paul Callahan Visiting American Red Cross Blood Drives

OSWEGO – In honor of the new epic Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma June 1-30, 2022, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Memphis and Graceland for two!

This trip includes round-trip airfare for two to Memphis, a three-night stay at The Guest House at Graceland and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, and $500 gift card for expenses, plus a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar! Plus, all who come to give in June will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Details available at rcblood.org/elvismovie.

On Wednesday, June 15, Internationally Acclaimed Elvis Tribute Artist and Hollywood actor Michael Paul Callahan will make two appearances at local blood drives. Media are invited for photos/video as well as interviews with Michael Paul Callahan, Red Cross representatives and blood donors.

2-2:30 p.m. Syracuse City Hall Commons/Atrium, 201 East Washington St., Syracuse.

4:30-5 p.m. Oswego Elks Lodge #271, 132 W. 5th St., Oswego.

