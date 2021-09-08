OSWEGO – On September 19, 2021 from 5-6pm “Elvis” will perform for free at 112 W. 4th St., in Oswego, New York, in support of the community.

He will also pose with folks who wish at 6pm, people love this. The day before Michael Paul has three shows near Watertown. He has appeared at several Oswego, Mexico and Syracuse Christmas Tree Lighting ceremonies and parades locally for Central New York.

Michael Paul Callahan is one of the top ranked Multiple Award Winning International Elvis Tribute Artists (ETA) in the world. With over $50,000 in Elvis costumes alone, many by Elvis’s own costume designer. The Elvis years 1968-1974 are highlighted by Michael. As a black belt he is able to truly reflect Elvis onstage, including voice, appearance, dance, moves, height, humor, guitar and karate.

NEWS! Just published in August 2021 out of 400,000+ at last count professional ETA’s worldwide, 100+ were chosen to be featured in this International ETA book release honoring Elvis and these top 100+ ETA’s. Michael Paul is on the cover and 2 pages inside.

Michael Paul was chosen in 2020 as the Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) of the Year 2019 worldwide. He is also the only ETA that is a frequent Hollywood movie actor and was “Teen Angel” for the Broadway musical “Grease.”

Michael Paul just performed at two world class Elvis Festivals, including the #1 in the world “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest” sanctioned by EP Enterprises.

He was a National Gospel Recording/Concert artist of many years, opening for and performing with the biggest Grammy and Dove Award winners in the world. Venues ranged from 100-10,000 seat concert halls.

Special avenues are also available including custom Elvis scarf’s for the ladies, a concession table after the show to meet and greet, pose for photos, autographs, etc.

Michael Paul as a movie actor, i.e. recently filmed for roles in several Hollywood movies, several commercials, a TV show episode and more, filming with stars like Jeff Goldblum and Adrian Brody.

Info: https://elvis-michaelpaulcallahan.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1054891837942217

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...